United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 38,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,740,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,204,000 after purchasing an additional 73,996 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.4 %

UPS traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $183.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,789,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,996. The company has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.02.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

