Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.21.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Twilio Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.11. Twilio has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $167,846.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,678,813.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Twilio by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

