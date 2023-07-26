The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.21.

Several research firms have commented on WEN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,902. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.