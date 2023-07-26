The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
The LGL Group stock remained flat at $4.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $15.15.
The LGL Group Company Profile
