The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 260.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,356,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,875,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,849,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,547 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE IPG traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,790,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,358. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.45%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

