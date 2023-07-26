Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $34.82. 2,194,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,742,345. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

