StockNews.com Upgrades Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Hold

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.62. 760,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,758. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $76.06. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $94.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.