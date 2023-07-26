StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ESP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,635. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

