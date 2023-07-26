StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CPS Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,507. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.64.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSH. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

