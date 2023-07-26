StockNews.com Downgrades Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) to Sell

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE LPX traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,424. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.11. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $79.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,766,000. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.