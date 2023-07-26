StockNews.com Begins Coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 0.6 %

WWE stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.39. The stock had a trading volume of 187,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.04 and a 200 day moving average of $96.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,587,000 after buying an additional 103,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,789,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,560,000 after buying an additional 210,614 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

