Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 26th (ACI, ANET, ARCC, AZPN, BBWI, BIIB, CB, CSGP, DEST, DX)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 26th:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $27.25 target price on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its sector weight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $325.00 target price on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $111.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $134.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $137.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $400.00 target price on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

