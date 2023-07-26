Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 26th (ALGM, ALK, ALNY, ANET, ARCC, ARE, ATRC, AVY, AWI, BANC)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 26th:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $58.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $247.00 to $233.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $165.00 to $200.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $21.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $20.50 to $21.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $160.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $65.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $56.00 to $68.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $59.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $205.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $200.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $219.00 to $215.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price trimmed by Argus from $220.00 to $200.00.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $75.00 to $84.00.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $17.50 to $21.50.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $323.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $341.00 to $379.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $320.00 to $310.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $357.00 to $347.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $140.00.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target boosted by Compass Point from $30.00 to $33.00.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $29.00.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $8.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $77.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $82.00 to $85.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $70.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $70.00 to $76.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $24.00 to $27.00.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) had its target price cut by Stephens from $50.00 to $47.00.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $40.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $86.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $102.00 to $114.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $112.00 to $128.00.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $33.00.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $42.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $119.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $124.00 to $122.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $122.00 to $120.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$173.00 to C$171.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$177.00 to C$175.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$184.00 to C$181.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$177.00 to C$175.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from C$165.00 to C$160.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$190.00 to C$180.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$174.00 to C$172.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $23.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $104.00 to $101.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $98.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $100.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $21.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $130.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $505.00 to $614.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $250.00 to $280.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $270.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $292.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $240.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $17.00.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $58.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $177.00 to $186.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $57.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $198.00 to $218.00.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $58.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price raised by Stephens from $190.00 to $230.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $259.00 to $288.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $102.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $105.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$38.00 to C$45.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$34.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $120.00.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $40.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $24.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $145.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $118.00 to $122.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its target price increased by Stephens from $135.00 to $142.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $130.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target boosted by Argus from $112.00 to $130.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $122.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $75.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $123.00 to $140.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $150.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $145.00 to $160.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $153.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $142.00 to $146.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $130.00 to $135.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $121.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $135.00 to $155.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $132.00 to $163.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $200.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $132.00 to $138.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $122.00 to $160.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $165.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $148.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $155.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $150.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $160.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $155.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target cut by Argus from $400.00 to $350.00.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $5.50 to $9.50.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $4.50 to $5.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $300.00 to $370.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $73.00 to $71.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $47.00.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $76.00 to $68.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $102.00 to $114.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $126.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $138.00.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) was given a C$1.90 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

American Lithium (CVE:LI) was given a C$7.10 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $360.00 to $525.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $63.00 to $80.00.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $4.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $230.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $160.00 to $175.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $196.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $165.00 to $214.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $350.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $346.00 to $365.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $404.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $215.00 to $270.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $260.00.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$155.00 to C$160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target raised by Stephens from $475.00 to $525.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $96.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $111.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $574.00 to $592.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $570.00 to $640.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $400.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $390.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $375.00 to $400.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $425.00 to $420.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $81.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $175.00 to $210.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $195.00 to $228.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $210.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $260.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $230.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $200.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $220.00 to $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $250.00 to $260.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by Argus from $230.00 to $260.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $217.00 to $251.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $55.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) had its price target raised by Stephens from $17.00 to $18.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $90.00.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $71.00 to $85.00.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $82.00 to $92.00.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $94.00 to $110.00.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $97.00.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $104.00.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $90.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $125.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $121.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $145.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $130.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $140.00.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $88.00 to $94.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $156.00.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $40.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) was given a C$68.00 target price by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $19.00 to $22.00.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $57.00.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $82.00.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $36.00.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $117.00 to $110.00.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $105.00.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $100.00.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $33.00.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $29.00 to $34.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was given a $75.00 target price by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $272.00 to $315.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $295.00 to $325.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $270.00 to $300.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $300.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $300.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $290.00 to $305.00.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price boosted by Compass Point from $13.00 to $14.50.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $52.00.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) had its price target raised by Stephens from $25.00 to $28.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $12.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $7.00 to $11.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $15.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $34.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $140.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $141.00 to $150.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target lowered by Pivotal Research from $145.00 to $140.00.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $48.00.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $43.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $42.00 to $54.00.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $29.00.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $55.00.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $45.00 to $55.00.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $55.00.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $51.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $50.00 to $55.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $97.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $91.00 to $95.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $94.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $175.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $205.00 to $215.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $180.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $185.00 to $181.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $185.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $178.00 to $174.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $154.00 to $162.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus to $203.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $270.00 to $275.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $266.00 to $300.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $265.00 to $275.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $273.00 to $275.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $282.00 to $284.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $290.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $51.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $23.00.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $121.00.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $30.00.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its price target raised by Stephens from $44.00 to $48.00.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $39.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $26.00 to $34.00.

