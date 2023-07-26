SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

SLRC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

SLRC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 203,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,461. The firm has a market cap of $824.40 million, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.53 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 364.44%.

In related news, insider Shiraz Kajee purchased 7,500 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 614.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 275.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

