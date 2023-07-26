Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.49.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,855,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

