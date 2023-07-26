SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $993.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEGXF. HSBC downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

SEGRO Price Performance

SEGRO stock remained flat at $10.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. 84 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 9.9 million square metres of space (106 million square feet) valued at £20.9 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

