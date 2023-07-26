Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.60.

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 561.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

