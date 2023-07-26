Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 26th (ALFVY, ASUUY, BSM, ES, FBK, FRRDF, FSBW, JBAXY, LPUSF, MOS)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, July 26th:

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Tyman (OTCMKTS:LPUSF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $74.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $180.00 price target on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

