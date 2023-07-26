Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CapStar Financial in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CapStar Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of CSTR stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,401. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $313.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Insider Activity

In other CapStar Financial news, Director William Tilden Delay bought 5,000 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $66,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

