Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Issued By KeyCorp

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Airbnb in a report issued on Sunday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.16.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.76. 2,632,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,208,806. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $150.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,427,045 shares of company stock worth $300,387,637. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,611 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,147,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.