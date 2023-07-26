NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
NovaGold Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NG remained flat at $4.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. 446,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.76. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 40.75, a quick ratio of 40.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75.
About NovaGold Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NovaGold Resources
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.