NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NG remained flat at $4.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. 446,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.76. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 40.75, a quick ratio of 40.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

