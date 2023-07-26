New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded New Concept Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

GBR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,720. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy ( NYSE:GBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 90.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

