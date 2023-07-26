NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2023

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NanoViricides stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. 36,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,443. NanoViricides has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 72.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

