NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NanoViricides stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. 36,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,443. NanoViricides has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NanoViricides
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NanoViricides
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.