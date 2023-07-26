NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NanoViricides stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. 36,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,443. NanoViricides has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 72.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

