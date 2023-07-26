Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Up 2.9 %
NYSE:MLSS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,635. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.27.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 75.26% and a negative net margin of 93.22%. The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
