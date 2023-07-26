Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:MLSS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,635. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 75.26% and a negative net margin of 93.22%. The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLSS. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52,957 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

