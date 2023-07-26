Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:MRIN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 40,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,346. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

