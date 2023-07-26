Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE:MRIN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 40,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,346. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.38.
Marin Software Company Profile
