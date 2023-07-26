LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LIQT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. 10,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,958. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.66.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

