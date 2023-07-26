Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Investar in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Investar’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ISTR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Investar from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Investar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

ISTR stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.28. 25,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,191. Investar has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Investar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Investar by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Investar by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Investar by 2.6% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Investar during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

