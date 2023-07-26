GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.88.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,274 shares of company stock worth $15,462,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTLB traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 591,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,487. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78. GitLab has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $70.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

