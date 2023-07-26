Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Gaia stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. 19,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. Gaia has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.05.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
