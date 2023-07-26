Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gaia Price Performance

Gaia stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. 19,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. Gaia has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Gaia Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Gaia in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 1,087.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gaia by 2,160.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.