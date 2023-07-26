FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

FS Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of FS Bancorp stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $33.37. 7,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,019. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $258.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $37.39.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $143,841.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

