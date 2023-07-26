Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,114,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 140.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.