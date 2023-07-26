Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for July 26th (ALTX, ATLX, BLTE, BSQR, CPSH, DCT, DHC, ENSV, ESP, FISV)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, July 26th:

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $4.80 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS). They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

