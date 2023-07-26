Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of ENSV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 113,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.22.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

