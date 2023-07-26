Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DCT remained flat at $18.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.99. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $22.99.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Duck Creek Technologies
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.