Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.71.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $165.24. 1,315,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.40.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

