Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. 609,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,036,580. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 635,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,179.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $6,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,250,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,377,558.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 635,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,185,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,724,178 shares of company stock worth $29,426,021. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,734,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 650,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after buying an additional 13,274,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after buying an additional 1,710,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351,271 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of March 31, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

