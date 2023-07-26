Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DHC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. 609,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,036,580. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,734,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 650,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after buying an additional 13,274,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after buying an additional 1,710,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351,271 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile
DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of March 31, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.
