DA Davidson Weighs in on F.N.B. Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

F.N.B. Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $409.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in F.N.B. by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.