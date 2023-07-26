DA Davidson Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Comerica in a report released on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $7.74 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2023 earnings at $8.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

NYSE CMA traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,613. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $87.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 639.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

