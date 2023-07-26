CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.20.

COMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.10 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 56,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,293.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 624,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,654.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 56,155 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $249,889.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,293.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 82,249 shares of company stock worth $369,688 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $1,130,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $2,552,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COMM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,365. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 38.03% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

