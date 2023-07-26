Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,193. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $545.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 55,829,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,995,000 after buying an additional 6,179,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,561,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,809 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 20,542,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,651,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,272,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,021,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 545,688 shares during the period.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

