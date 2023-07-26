Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVCY. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CVCY stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $16.89. 7,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,539. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

In other news, CEO James J. Kim bought 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $60,814.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,355.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James J. Kim bought 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $60,814.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,355.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Cunningham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,704.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,058 shares of company stock worth $128,575. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,098,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after acquiring an additional 532,374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 251,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

