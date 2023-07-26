BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSQUARE stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,823. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.