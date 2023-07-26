Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.70. 510,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,390. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

