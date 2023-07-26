Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EAT. StockNews.com cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Shares of EAT traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,118. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $42.12.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,852,000 after buying an additional 940,888 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,817,000 after purchasing an additional 642,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,182,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 184.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 557,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,362 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

