boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

BHOOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.83) to GBX 55 ($0.71) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.58) to GBX 37 ($0.47) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.58) to GBX 43 ($0.55) in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of boohoo group stock remained flat at $9.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

