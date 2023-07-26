Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BSM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 304,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,152. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $174.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 54.18%. Research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 31,800 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $493,854.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,197,844.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 812,840 shares during the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,149,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,409,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 697,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.