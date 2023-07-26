BCB Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for BCB Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCB Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

BCBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

BCB Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

BCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,867. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $58,566.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 606,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,561.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $120,587 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 477.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

