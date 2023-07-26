Banner Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Banner in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share.

BANR has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Banner Stock Up 6.5 %

Institutional Trading of Banner

Shares of Banner stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.34. 117,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,302. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $41.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banner by 126.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Banner by 162.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banner

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $587,641.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Clarence Pedersen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,641.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,980 shares of company stock worth $89,792 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Banner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

