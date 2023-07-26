Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avidbank in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avidbank’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Avidbank’s FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 million.

Avidbank Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Avidbank from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Avidbank from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Avidbank stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256. The firm has a market cap of $151.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.73. Avidbank has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

