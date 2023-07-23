Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,693 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of WK opened at $105.38 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). Workiva had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,861.53%. The firm had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

